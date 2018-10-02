Genesio finds positives in late Lyon recovery

Bruno Genesio argued a draw was the right result after Lyon fought back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a point against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois struck 119 seconds apart in the second half as the home side salvaged an unconvincing 2-2 draw to remain top of Group F in the Champions League.

Lyon's performance until the late rescue act fell some way short of the clinical counter-attacking display they produced to beat Manchester City a fortnight ago.

But with supporters locked out of Groupama Stadium due to UEFA sanctions, Genesio took heart from the inner drive his team demonstrated in grinding out a result.

"If you want to be positive you have to remember the second half," he told a news conference.

"We completely messed up the first half. They managed to get the ball out from the back too easily. We were dominated everywhere, physically and tactically.

: "We were able to react well, but we're left with a bitter taste. We could have done a lot better. We managed to come back, and that's the main thing. The result makes sense." October 2, 2018

"The plan was a high block and pressing but when we did it, we did it very badly. We were not compact enough.

"We managed to produce a reaction and that's important. Overall, I think a draw was a fair result. I think that when we are two goals down in these conditions, without a crowd, it's hard to come back in the game.

"Memphis Depay brought us a lot when he came on with his technical quality. I will hold on to the second half."

Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca unsurprisingly felt as though the visitors squandered two points, having led comfortably until a costly loss of concentration on 70 minutes.

Brazilian striker Junior Moraes had earlier netted a brace that ultimately left the Ukrainian outfit third in the group following a 2-2 home draw with Hoffenheim on the opening matchday.

"It's a pity we ended the game like that because we deserved more than just a draw," Fonseca said.

"After conceding the second goal, the team reacted very well and created a few more chances.

"We showed we have personality and courage. Not many sides could come here and do what we did. I'm proud of my players. We have presented Shakhtar in the best light."