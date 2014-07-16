Genevois signs Nice contract extension

The 26-year-old has been a regular for Nice since joining on a free transfer from Tours in 2012 and has put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Nice finished a lowly 17th in the French top flight last season, but Genevois - who can operate as a centre-back and a right-back - is confident he can continue to progress with the Cote d'Azur club.

"This is something that we have been preparing for a while," Genevois told Nice's official website.

"We took the time to do things right and I am very pleased to have signed.

"I'm glad I have played so much, touch wood that it lasts. I hope to continue my progress and even reach new levels."