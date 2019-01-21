Genoa confirm Piatek talks with Milan that could pave way for Higuain's Chelsea switch

Genoa have confirmed that discussions will take place today over Krzysztof Piatek’s proposed move to Milan – a transfer that should allow for Gonzalo Higuain's switch to Chelsea.

Higuain was left out of the Rossoneri squad for the Serie A meeting between the two clubs on Monday, with head coach Gennaro Gattuso saying he “was not ready to do battle” amid speculation surrounding his future.

Piatek, who has scored 19 goals in 21 games for the Grifone this season, has been earmarked as the man to replace the Argentine at San Siro – and Genoa director Giorgio Perinetti confirmed that attempts will be made to strike a deal in the hours after the match.

“Nothing has been defined yet, there are steps to be taken,” Perinetti told Sky Sport Italia.

“There’s an important game today, but also the transfer market. We all know we will sit down and talk to Milan after the game to discuss whether the deal can be concluded or not.

“We have a difficult decision to make and we have to see what is worth it for us, who can fit in with who. For example, Milan have to see if Gonzalo Higuain is going to Chelsea in order to get Piatek. We’ll talk it over today.

“I can’t go public with the details right now, we've had a chat and we’ll see if it’s possible to close the gap on some situations.

“We’ll see, if Piatek does leave, who will leave. Stefano Sturaro is on his way and we are looking for reinforcements in midfield, while if Piatek goes then we’re keeping a close eye on the striker market too.

“The market in general at the moment is not one that can keep hold of players, but who can replace them adequately. We don’t want to seem like a selling club, that’s just how it is now.”