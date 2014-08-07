Genoa pin their hopes on Pinilla signing

The 30-year-old was part of the national squad that reached the second round of the World Cup in Brazil, before being knocked out on penalties by the hosts.

Pinilla was almost the hero for his side that day, crashing a shot off the crossbar in extra-time, before missing his spot-kick in the ensuing shootout.

The forward was also involved in a bust-up with Brazil press officer Rodrigo Paiva during the match, which saw the official banned for three matches.

Pinilla joined Cagliari from Palermo - initially on loan - in 2012, and scored 22 goals in 63 league appearances during his time at Stadio Is Arenas.

Genoa announced the news on their official website, while Pinilla took to his Twitter account to declare: "I'm officially a player of @GenoaCFC."