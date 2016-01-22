Genoa seal Cerci loan

Serie A outfit Genoa have completed a loan deal for Alessio Cerci from AC Milan until the end of the season.

Italy international Cerci, 28, joined Milan in January of 2015 from his parent club Atletico Madrid, to where he will return at the end of the current campaign.

The former Roma winger had failed to score in 13 league appearances for Milan this season after scoring one in 16 in the second-half of last season, and will link up with 16th placed Genoa effective immediately.

A statement on the club’s official website read: "Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that it has acquired from AC Milan the right of the player Alessio Cerci (Velletri, 23 July 1987). The terms of the transfer are temporary.’

Cerci is in line to debut for his new club when Genoa take on strugglers Verona on Sunday.