Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw boost Manchester City in race for Europe
By PA Staff published
Manchester City’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League received a major boost as they triumphed 2-0 at West Ham.
Georgia Stanway opened the scoring for Gareth Taylor’s side by finding the bottom corner of the Hammers’ net with just eight minutes gone.
Bunny Shaw then doubled City’s advantage with a clinical header shortly after the hour mark.
A very satisfying afternoon in London! 🤩— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) April 2, 2022
City’s win, their seventh in a row in all competitions, sees them move level on points with third-placed Manchester United.
The top three qualify for next season’s Champions League with just four WSL games remaining.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.