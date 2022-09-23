Who are the all-time Women's Super League top scorers?

Since the league began in 2011, players have been fighting it out to be the Women's Super League top scorer. Eight players have now scored 50 or more goals in the league but here are the five current all time Women's Super League top scorers.

1. Vivianne Miedema, 74 goals

Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and she has not stopped scoring since. The all-time Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorer has managed a whopping 74 goals in just 89 games for Arsenal.

She also holds scoring records for the most goals in one season (22 in 2017-18), most hat-tricks (five), and the most goals scored in a single match (six against Bristol City in 2019).

At points last year, it looked like Miedema might be ready to leave Arsenal but she signed a new deal ahead of the 2022-23 season, so it doesn't look like she will be losing her top spot any time soon.

2. Ellen White, 61 goals

Ellen White announced her retirement from football having lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with England over the summer. The striker, and second highest Women's Super League top scorer, had scored in all but one season of the competition for Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City and Manchester City. Only Lucy Staniforth has scored for more different teams than Ellen White did. White's iconic 'goggles' celebration made her one of the most distinctive goal scorers in the league.

3. Bethany England, 55 goals

It has not always been plain sailing for Beth England at Chelsea with the arrival of Sam Kerr at the start of 2020 relegating her to second choice striker at the club. But there has been no doubt that she is an exceptional goalscorer.

An initial loan to Liverpool after she joined the club proved that when she scored 10 goals to help the club finish sixth. Her 14 goals in 15 games in 2019-20 helped Chelsea win the league that year, and saw her voted the WSL Player of the Year.

4. Fran Kirby, 54 goals

Only Vivianne Miedema has scored at a faster rate than Fran Kirby in the top five of the WSL all-time scorers list. Kirby has often had her time on the pitch disrupted by injury and illness but when she is fit and firing, there is no doubt that she is one of the most accomplished attacking players in the league.

Her stand out season came in 2020-21, where she stuck up a successful partnership with Sam Kerr to score 16 times in 18 games, the first time she had ever hit double figures in a single season.

5. Beth Mead, 52 goals

Beth Mead has not always been the most consistent goalscorer but the past year has totally transformed her as a player. From being left out of the Team GB squad for the 2021 Olympics to being named Player of the Tournament and winning the Golden Boot as part of England's successful Euro 2022 campaign, it has been quite the turnaround for the Arsenal winger.

She reached double figures in terms of goals scored in the 2021-22 season for the first time since she scored 12 as a 20 year old at Sunderland back in 2015-16. Right now it seems like Mead is only getting better and better.