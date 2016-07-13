Gera beats Ronaldo to win Euro 2016 Goal of the Tournament

Hungary midfielder Zoltan Gera has won the Euro 2016 Goal of the Tournament award, edging out Cristiano Ronaldo.

The accolade, which is decided by supporters, saw the 37-year-old top the poll with 32% of the votes cast for his strike against Ronaldo's Portugal in the dramatic 3-3 Group F draw on June 22.

Gera's effort, which gave Hungary the lead, saw him control with his chest before powering home a left-footed long-range strike.

Ronaldo came second with 24% for his leaping header against Wales in the semi-final, with Xherdan Shaqiri (23%) third following his acrobatic goal in Switzerland's last-16 match with Poland.

Eder (16%) was fourth for his decisive goal from distance in the final against France, while Hal Robson-Kanu's goal for Wales in their victory over Belgium came fifth on just 5%.

Euro 2016 Goal of the Tournament vote results:

1st Zoltan Gera (Hungary v Portugal) - 32%

2nd Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal v Wales) - 24%

3rd Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland v Poland) - 23%

4th Eder (Portugal v France) - 16%

5th Hal Robson-Kanu (Wales v Belgium) - 5%