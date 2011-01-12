Geremi club-less after release by Larissa

The 32-year-old, who was heralded as one of the Thessaly club's biggest signings when he joined last August on a two-year contract, made 10 appearances this season.

"The club were very satisfied with Geremi's attitude both on and off the pitch and in training but unfortunately he found it difficult to adapt in Greece," a club spokesman said.

The defensive midfielder, who has had spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea, appeared in all three of Cameroon's matches at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.