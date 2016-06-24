Gerland sees Kimmich as Lahm's long-term successor

Joshua Kimmich is the long-term successor for Philipp Lahm at Bayern Munich, according to the club's assistant manager Hermann Gerland.

Lahm, 32, has been a firm fixture in the Bayern team for over a decade, but has often played in midfield in recent years, leaving a void to fill at full-back.

Gerland believes 21-year-old Kimmich, who is at Euro 2016 with Germany, is the man who will replace Lahm as a mainstay at Bayern Munich.

"When Philipp retires at Bayern in two years we don't have to worry about his position," Gerland told TZ.

"Then Joshua will be Bayern's new right full-back. But in the end [new head coach] Carlo Ancelotti decides this of course."

Gerland feels Lahm is the best right-back in world football, which means Kimmich must be given time to reach his full potential.

"It is always difficult to compare two different players," Gerland said. "You mustn't forget that Philipp is the best right full-back in the world.

"How could Joshua be at this point at his young age now? Until he achieves this level it will still take some time."