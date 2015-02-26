German citizenship? Why not? says Ribery

The former France international has been at the Allianz Arena since 2007, making 191 league appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

And, having settled in the country, Ribery even suggests his German-born son Saif could one day represent the reigning World Cup winners.

Asked by Bild whether he would consider applying for citizenship, Ribery said: "Why not? I can imagine staying in Munich after the end of my career.

"I have bought a very nice house, I feel good here and I like the mentality.

"My children are doing well at school, they have German friends.

"My son Saif was born here, he may even one day play for Germany.

"My eldest daughter Hiziya always makes fun of my German, and I laugh with her. I did not learn the language in school, but in my daily life, from other people."