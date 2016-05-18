Germany call up a dream for Weigl

After being named in Joachim Low's provisional Germany squad for the Euro 2016 on Tuesday, Julian Weigl admitted receiving the news of his inclusion was an 'indescribable' moment.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was one of an initial 27 players selected by Low, and along with Joshua Kimmich and Julian Brandt, one of three players to earn first time call-ups.

Weigl has established himself in the Dortmund first team under Thomas Tuchel, and his form was enough to convince Low to call him into the national team.

"The moment when Joachim Low called me is impossible to describe," Weigl told a news conference. "I was very, very happy and I jumped around a little at home.

"It was a dream to be with the national team, so I am looking forward to that."

Before then, however, Weigl still has one game left of the current campaign to play, when Borussia Dortmund taken on Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final this Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward to my first final," he said. "We started with the preparation and you could feel everyone’s excited.

"Everyone will give their best, so that the final will be successful. Everyone’s excited for the game against Bayern."