Germany confident of cracking defensive walls

France were held to a goalless draw by Uruguay in their tournament opener in Cape Town on Friday and Low saw similarities between the tough South Americans and the well-drilled Socceroos.

"These teams are playing a great defensive system," Low told a news conference on Saturday ahead of the Group D match.

"We saw that with Uruguay, it's perhaps easier to organise a defence than an attack. We must be able to create pressure and create opportunities.

"But I'm positive because I know that when my team finds a rhythm in the game and the game starts flowing, that we are able to create chances. We have many players who are able to score."

Germany have won their opening matches at the last five World Cups, including a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in 2006 and an 8-0 humbling of Saudi Arabia to open their campaign four years earlier.

Low is not expecting a high-scoring game at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Sunday and said his side must not waste any chances they created.

"We can only crack this defensive wall if we can move forward very fast and if we try and take advantage of each and every situation where we have possession, to catch them unawares, because this team will not allow many goalscoring opportunities," he said.

Low said he had a full squad to choose from but would not tell his players the starting lineup until the morning of the match.

"We have a young team, but a team that has grown together over the last few weeks," he said. "We have players that have a lot of talent and tomorrow we will put Australia in a tight spot."