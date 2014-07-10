Germany hoping for Brazilian support in final

Joachim Low's men are set to meet Argentina at the Maracana in Sunday's final, having thumped Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.

Despite inflicting that humiliating defeat on the hosts, Flick wants their support in Rio de Janeiro as Germany chase a first World Cup crown since 1990, against Brazil's bitter rivals Argentina.

"We're hoping for the support of the Brazilians," he said. "The reaction we have got from them since the game has been amazing.

"We're looking forward to the game, against another South American team. I think the players are really fired up for it.

"Everyone has been able to train, whether on the bikes recovering or working on the pitch."

Striker Miroslav Klose became the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer during the victory over Brazil, and has now backed team-mate Thomas Muller - one goal short of current leader James Rodriguez - to win the Golden Boot for a second-successive tournament.

“It would be great for Thomas to get the Golden Boot," he said. "But, like he said, he’s already got one.”

Klose was part of the Germany team that lost the 2002 final to Brazil and hopes to pass on his experience to his current team-mates.

"I know how bad it feels to lose a final," he added.

"We enjoyed the game against Brazil, but since the other semi-final our full concentration has been on the game against Argentina.

"The team spirit is fantastic, everyone has done very well in training, giving everything.

"I am full of confidence that we have a fantastic chance of winning."