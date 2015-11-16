Germany-Netherlands friendly a show of solidarity with France - Low

Joachim Low has backed the decision for Germany's friendly with Netherlands to go ahead, stating it will be a show of solidarity with France following the atrocities committed in Paris.

On Friday, three men detonated explosive belts in the vicinity of the Stade de France during the 2014 World Cup-winners' friendly meeting with the Euro 2016 hosts.

The French secretary of state for sport, Thierry Braillard, confirmed on Sunday the suicide bombers had attempted to enter the stadium.

The incidents formed part of a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in the French capital across six separate locations which resulted in the deaths of 129 people, according to the latest figures.

The two teams spent the night inside the venue due to security concerns.

But Germany and France will be back in action on Tuesday, with Low believing his side's friendly with Netherlands will act as a show of strength and defiance.

"We had some time to deal with the initial shock of that terrible night in the dressing room," he said.

"It was a great gesture from the French team to stay in the stadium with us out of solidarity.

"Upon our arrival in Frankfurt, I didn't think the game against the Netherlands could, or would, go ahead.

"After sleeping on it, it was clear that the game must go ahead - also in solidarity with our French friends.

"We will think of the victims, the relatives and all of France tomorrow night in Hannover."

Low does not expect the match on Tuesday to have the intensity of a typical friendly and will be resting players who have a heavy schedule ahead.

"Despite everything, as a team we want to play a good game tomorrow night. It won't be the test it had been anticipated to be," he said.

"The two teams will be professional tomorrow, but the result will not be as important as it normally would have been.

"Some players will be given the night off – those who have no winter break. It's nothing to do with the Paris attacks.

"[Jerome] Boateng and [Jonas] Hector are injured and won't be there on Tuesday."

The 55-year-old remains in no doubt that the attacks will not stop Euro 2016 from taking place in France.

"I am sure that the European championship will go ahead in France," he said.

"The French authorities will take all necessary security precautions."