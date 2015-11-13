Germany return to hotel after bomb threat

Germany's national team has returned to the Hotel Molitor in Paris after they were evacuated earlier on Friday following a bomb threat.

The world champions arrived in the capital on Thursday ahead of an international friendly at the Stade de France, but their preparation was cruelly disturbed when an anonymous bomb threat was called in.

"The French police informed us that an anonymous bomb threat has been received," DFB security officer Hendrik Grosse Lefert told DPA news agency earlier on Friday.

"Together with my colleagues, we have decided to leave the hotel at short notice."

The hotel was evacuated, but the players and technical staff have now returned to their accommodation as their attention returns to Friday's match against France.

"The team is back at the hotel. Focus on France-Germany now," a tweet from the official German Football Association (DFB) read.

Germany's players made the most of the situation by paying a visit to the legendary Stade Roland Garros tennis venue, with Sami Khedira uploading a picture of their trip to his Instagram account accompanied by the message "Bomb threat for the hotel. No problem for Die Mannschaft: then we'll play some Tennis at Roland Garros."