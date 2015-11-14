Germany safely back in Frankfurt after Paris attacks

The German Football Association (DFB) has announced the world champions have returned safely to Frankfurt after the terrorist attacks in France on Friday.

The team spent the night inside the Stade de France after the international friendly against France, but flew back home early on Saturday morning.

Latest figures from French officials report 128 people were killed and another 99 remain critical after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror acts in the French capital, including three fatalities outside the Stade de France.

"Die Mannschaft spent the night inside the stadium but are now safely back in Frankfurt," the DFB tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with the victims of the attacks and their families.

"Die Mannschaft will not be heading to Hannover this morning. All engagements have been cancelled. More info in due course."