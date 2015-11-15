Germany v Netherlands: Depleted world champions play first game since Paris attacks

Germany will face Netherlands on Tuesday in their first game since the world champions' defeat to France, which was overshadowed by terror attacks across Paris.

Joachim Low's men lost 2-0 to France on Friday on an evening that will be remembered for the tragic events off the pitch.

A series of attacks across the French capital left 132 people dead, according to the latest figures from officials.

The Stade de France was targeted in the attacks, with three suicide bombers detonating explosive belts at the stadium, resulting in a further person being killed.

Fans fearing for their safety remained on the pitch in Saint-Denis, with the Germany team staying in the stadium overnight before travelling back to Frankfurt.

Despite the attacks, the German Football Association (DFB) announced the contest with Netherlands in Hannover will go ahead, with chancellor Angela Merkel set to attend the match.

Confirming the game would take place, acting DFB president Reinhard Rauball said: "The message is clear – we will not be intimidated by terror."

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff added the call not to cancel the game was made to allow his nation to "set a stance of togetherness as a team" with the French people and all those connected to the victims.

However, six members of the squad will not be taking part in the fixture. Manuel Neuer, Lukas Podolski, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jerome Boateng and Jonas Hector have all left the squad, while Leroy Sane has joined up with the Under-21 side.

Neuer, Podolski and Schweinsteiger are being rested by Low and Hector and Boateng are left out because of minor injuries.

For Netherlands, Feyenoord winger Eljero Elia is out with a groin injury. PSV's Jurgen Locadia has come into the squad in his place and could win his maiden cap for his country.

Also out of action for Netherlands are centre-back Virgil van Dijk (knee) and midfielder Riechedly Bazoer (hamstring).

With Netherlands - who overcame Wales 3-2 on Friday - not featuring at Euro 2016 having failed to qualify for the finals in France, the game is another opportunity for the likes of Locadia to prove themselves as Danny Blind's men look ahead to 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The result on the pitch will be of secondary importance following the dreadful events in Paris, however, Netherlands have not beaten Germany since 2002 and the young players likely to feature at the HDI-Arena would do their prospects of further caps no harm by ending that drought.