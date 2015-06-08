Germany v United States: Klinsmann taking game to world champions

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann wants his side to take heart from their win over Netherlands when they face world champions Germany in a friendly on Wednesday.

Klinsmann's men came from 3-1 down with 20 minutes remaining to beat Netherlands 4-3 on Friday, thanks to goals in the final two minutes from Daniel Williams and Bobby Wood.

Having seen off the third-placed side from last year's World Cup, the USA now take on the champions - whom Klinsmann represented both as a player and manager with distinction.

"I hope that what we are capable of is becoming consistent," Klinsmann said. "We surprised quite a lot of people with that result in Holland, but now it's actually on us to take the same energy, the same approach, the same discipline and tempo against the world champions.

"This is what we will talk to the players about. We still have to correct a couple of mistakes we did against Holland, but now keep the same approach.

"You've got to do it again. We're hoping that over time it becomes a lifestyle that we always expect the best from ourselves in training and in the game, and there's nothing bigger than a game against the world champions.

"It's going to be the highest benchmark that we've experienced so far. This game against Germany is a fascinating opportunity.

"If you were a player and you get a chance to play against Germany, against the world champions, against all of those names that had the World Cup trophy a year ago in their hands, it's just wonderful.

"We will tell the players to just rise to the occasion. Enjoy that moment, but give it your all. Really go at them and give them a fight. Show the character that you already showed with the Holland game."

For Germany, Wednesday's friendly in Cologne will undoubtedly prove a sterner test than their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar at the weekend.

"It's nice that we have the team back together in order to prepare for the game against Gibraltar and the tasks ahead in the autumn," said team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

"Such games have always contributed to the development of the team and individual players.

"Playing against Jurgen Klinsmann is always something special for us. We want to play against the Americans in a great atmosphere, with attractive football.

"I am pleased personally to meet Jurgen again, because he also has a large share in the current performance of our team."

Germany will be without defenders Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng for the clash. Hummels is struggling with a hip problem which is likely to also see him miss the game with Gibraltar, while Boateng will not join up with the squad until Wednesday.

The two countries last met at the World Cup a year ago, when Thomas Muller's goal gave Germany a 1-0 win - a result which proved enough for both sides to progress from Group G in Brazil.