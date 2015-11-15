Germany without six for Netherlands friendly

Head coach Joachim Low will be without six players for Germany's friendly encounter against Netherlands on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Galatasaray forward Lukas Podolski and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger have all been rested for the fixture in Hannover.

Neuer's club-mate Jerome Boateng is out with a knee injury, while Cologne defender Jonas Hector has a thigh complaint.

Schalke forward Leroy Sane was also in the original squad, but he is to link up with Germany's Under-21 side for a European Championship qualifier against Austria in Furth.

The German Football Association confirmed the fixture will go ahead as planned, despite Germany's 2-0 loss to France at the Stade de France on Friday which took place amid the atrocities in the surrounding area.