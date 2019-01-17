Germany’s first female manager responds brilliantly to journalist: “I pick my team on penis size...”

The first woman to coach a football club in Germany’s top five divisions has put a journalist in their place by joking that she selects her line-up based on her players' manhoods.

Imke Wubbenhorst was appointed as head coach of fifth-tier outfit BV Cloppenburg in December after half a season leading their women's team.

In an interview with German newspaper Welt, she was ready with a witty retort to a poorly judged question.

Asked if her players should cover themselves up before she came into the changing room, she replied: “Of course not. I’m a professional – I pick the team on penis size...”

The 30-year-old hung up her boots in 2016 after a career in which she represented Germany at youth level, as well as pulling on the shirts of Hamburg, Sporting Huelva and, finally, Cloppenburg.

She is now tasked with steering her struggling side clear of relegation: Cloppenbug currently prop up the Oberliga table, six points adrift of safety.