Geromel replaces Caio in Brazil squad

Pedro Geromel has been called up for Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers as a replacement for the injured Rodrigo Caio.

The Sao Paulo medical staff advised the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) that Caio had suffered a strain of the adductor muscle in his right thigh.

The 23-year-old is unavailable for Brazil's next two qualifiers, with Gremio defender Geromel called up by coach Tite in his place.

Geromel, 30, has never played for Brazil at any level.

Brazil, semi-finalists at the last World Cup, face Ecuador (September 1) and Colombia (September 6) in their upcoming qualifiers.

They are sixth in the standings after six games, four points off leaders Uruguay and Ecuador.