Gerrard 'close' to announcing MLS choice

Liverpool confirmed earlier on Saturday that Gerrard will move across the Atlantic upon the expiry of his current contract, some 24 hours after their legendary captain revealed he is to end his 26-year association with the club.

It is widely thought that LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls are the two frontrunners for the former England skipper's services.

And while Gerrard claims not to have put pen to paper with an MLS franchise yet, he expects to be able to name his future employers sooner rather than later.

"I can tell the supporters at the moment that it will be America," he told Liverpool's official television station.

"I'll be going to play in America. But I'm not over the line with any team just yet.

"I'm close and as soon as I know, I'll make the announcement, I'll do the bits and bobs that I need to do.

"Then we try to go and win a trophy and forget about Steven Gerrard for a bit."

When making his ground-breaking announcement on Friday, Gerrard said that he would like to return to Liverpool in some capacity in the future.

The 34-year-old expanded on that wish in his wide-ranging interview on Saturday, hinting that he would relish a coaching role either with the first team or in the club's youth set-up.

"I think that's more in hope - I'll only come back and serve the club if I feel as if I can help," Gerrard added.

"I'll always be a fan, of course, no matter what happens in the future. But I think that's something I'll have to consider.

"I think when you've been part of a club like this for so long and you've contributed in the way I've tried to, I'd always want that to stay the same in the future.

"I wouldn't like to come back just to be Steven Gerrard the player and just be around. I'd like to help in whatever capacity that may be.

"If I sit down with the people who are running the club at that time and they see a role for me where I can help the team or help young kids to become players, of course I will consider it because, as you say, it's been such a big part of my life."