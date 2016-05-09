Gerrard eyes return to Liverpool 'sooner rather than later'

Steven Gerrard says he will return to Liverpool "sooner rather than later" despite enjoying his time at LA Galaxy.

The 35-year-old has started his first full season in California having joined the MLS side halfway through the 2015 campaign on an 18-month contract.

But Gerrard is already thinking about returning to England and settling back in Liverpool at some stage in the not-too-distant future.

"I will be going home at some point," the midfielder said at a Galaxy fans' question and answer session.

"Sooner rather than later I will return to where I'm comfortable with my people - and that's Liverpool.

"I miss going to the games. I spent 35 years in Liverpool. Liverpool's my home, it always will be. This is my second home for a short period of time.

"I miss my friends and my family. I miss a bit of cold weather. I'm getting on a little bit now so eventually we'll move back and settle in Liverpool."

Gerrard, though, has enjoyed being away from the spotlight while playing in the United States.

He continued: "Obviously the city's a fantastic city for myself and my family, the climate, there's plenty to do. I'm pretty much unnoticed as well, which is a bonus.

"I don't want to start any unnecessary rumours. I'm really happy where I am at the moment. But I'm sure somewhere down the line I will represent Liverpool Football Club."