Gerrard gets the beers in for LA Galaxy fans

Steven Gerrard may not put on a Los Angeles Galaxy shirt until later this month, but he already has the club's most ardent fans on his side.

The Liverpool legend bought several cases of beer for each of the Galaxy's three official supporters' groups ahead of Saturday night's 4-0 win over Toronto FC, writing in an accompanying note that he wanted to provide "some refreshments for the 4th of July."

Gerrard was introduced to the crowd at the StubHub Center during the game and told fans: "Thank you very much for a fantastic welcome.

"Thanks for making myself and my family feel at home here in LA.

"It feels great to be here. I'm excited and I can't wait to get my boots on and play in front of you guys.

"Hopefully, we can have some good times together and it can be a successful future.

"Happy 4th of July, all the best."

Gerrard will begin training with the Galaxy on Tuesday. He is expected to make his MLS debut on July 17 against San Jose Earthquakes.