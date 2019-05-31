Gerrard to hold talks with Grezda

Frustrated Rangers winger Eros Grezda is set to be the latest member of Steven Gerrard’s squad to knock on the manager’s door for crunch talks on his future.

The Albania international cost the Gers £2million when he arrived from Croatian outfit Osijek last summer.

But he has struggled to justify that outlay after a disappointing debut season in Scotland.

The 24-year-old landed in Glasgow in August carrying an ankle injury that had ruled him out for the previous three months and he struggled to make the breakthrough under Gerrard.

He scored twice in a 7-1 rout of Motherwell in mid-November on just his second start but those were his only goals in 18 appearances for the Light Blues.

Now Grezda’s agent Ives Cakarun admits his client will return to Glasgow following international duty with Albania next week to hold talks with Gerrard on whether he still has a part to play next season.

Fellow outcast Kyle Lafferty has already been told he is surplus to requirements and will be holding talks with his representatives this weekend to decide his next move.

Cakarun says he has already been contacted by clubs abroad interested in Grezda, although he dismissed rumours linking the winger with a return to Osijek by insisting he will not be heading back to Croatia.

He told Press Association Sport: “There is interest in him but let’s see.

“He’s frustrated because he got injured twice. But he likes Rangers, he likes Glasgow, so let’s see.

“He’s playing for the national team next week so after that we will talk with the club.

“He will be happy if he has to stay with Rangers but if not, this is life you know.

“He still has a contract with Rangers and really at the moment I cannot give any concrete answers. We will make the decision with the coach.

“He will not be moving back to Croatia. All I know is he is frustrated because he did not prove himself in the right way at Rangers.”