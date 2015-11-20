Gerrard not looking for European return

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard has ruled out a loan stint in European football during MLS' off-season.

Gerrard recently completed his maiden MLS campaign with LA Galaxy and was linked with a loan return to Anfield during England's winter months.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underlined that Gerrard was welcome to train at the club's Melwood complex during his downtime but dismissed a playing role.

Speaking to Eurosport, Gerrard confirmed that he had no desire to play again in Europe due to his retirement from international football.

He said: "I've retired from the national team so I don't have to go and prove myself in Europe.

"I need to get some rest because I've got a very long season ahead next year, so it's very important I come back strong, rested and ready to go again."

Gerrard is keen to win the MLS Cup with Galaxy although he concedes this would not atone for a string of near-misses when targeting the top prize of Premier League glory with Liverpool.

"I think it'd be fantastic to win the league over here but it certainly wouldn't make amends for finishing second three times," Gerrard added.

"They were very frustrating and disappointing moments and experiences I'll never forget. But certainly the plan and the target for me, and the dream, is to try and become champion in the USA."