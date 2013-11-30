Gerrard: United offered me a seven-year deal

Ferguson, who retired as United manager this year after 27 seasons in the job, has taunted Gerrard in his recently released book, entitled My Biography, claiming the 33-year-old was 'not a top, top player'.



But Gerrard, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever English Premier League players, contradicted Ferguson's sentiment by revealing Ferguson had approached him on more than one occasion.



"I had a letter off them, wanting to sign me on a seven-year deal when I was 13 years of age," Gerrard said.



"Then he tried to sign me again in early 2002/03. I obviously refused, so I can't really take it to heart too much.



"I was genuinely a little bit gutted when I read his comments, when he said I wasn't a top, top player.



"But I won't lose sleep over it - everyone is entitled to their opinion.



"I'm a huge fan of Alex Ferguson and what he's done in the game is fantastic, that's the reason why he sold that many copies in the first week."



Gerrard, who has played 453 league games for the Merseyside giants, maintained he was never tempted to link up with Ferguson at Old Trafford.



But the Liverpool and England captain admitted he considered joining Chelsea after being sounded out by Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese manager first arrived at Stamford Bridge.



"It did turn my head, because big things were happening at Chelsea," he said.



"They were spending huge amounts of money and, at Liverpool at the time, we were struggling and my relationship with (Rafa) Benitez was a bit up and down."



Gerrard has won a Champions League title, FA Cups, League Cups and a UEFA Cup but the one glaring omission from his glittering trophy cabinet is an elusive English premiership.



But the veteran is not giving up hope on finally clinching a Premier League title with his beloved Liverpool experiencing a renaissance under Brendan Rodgers.



"There's none bigger than the Premier League and that's the one that eludes me," Gerrard said.



"But I'd love to be in the position we're in now with 10 games to play. That would be a dream for me."