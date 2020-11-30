Gervinho at the double for Parma

Gervinho’s double eased Parma’s worries as they edged away from the foot of the Serie A table with a 2-1 win away to fellow strugglers Genoa.

Gervinho put Parma ahead 10 minutes in, latching on to a through ball from Juraj Kucka before firing beyond Alberto Paleari.

And the ex-Arsenal man doubled the lead two minutes into the second half as he found the bottom left-hand corner.

Genoa replied almost immediately as Eldor Shomurodov pulled a goal back three minutes later but they could not find a leveller.

The win, Parma’s second of the season, puts three points between them and the drop zone, but Genoa remain second bottom.

Torino sit one place and now one point better off after drawing 2-2 with Sampdoria.

Andrea Belotti saw a seventh-minute goal ruled out by VAR for offside but put Torino ahead in the 25th minute with a close-range effort.

Antonio Candreva brought Samp level in the 54th minute before turning provider as Fabio Quagliarella’s 63rd-minute effort gave the visitors the lead.

The spoils would be shared as Soualiho Meite headed Torino level with 13 minutes to go.

In La Liga, Eibar scored twice early in the second half to win 2-0 at Real Betis.

Yoshinori Muto put Eibar ahead four minutes into the second half and moments later the visitors were awarded a penalty, converted by Esteban Burgos after Joel Robles fouled Rober Correa.

They would miss a second opportunity from the spot late on, Sergi Enrich seeing his penalty saved by Robles after Marc Bartra fouled Takashi Inui, but they had already done enough for three points.