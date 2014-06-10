Gervinho eyeing last 16 spot for Ivory Coast

Sabri Lamouchi's men face Colombia, Japan and Greece at Brazil 2014 with every chance of qualifying for the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Ivory Coast missed out on the knockout stages in 2006 and 2010 after being drawn with the likes of Argentina, the Netherlands, Portugal and Brazil.

Gervinho, 27, said his team needed to be determined, and while he refused at first to make a prediction, felt Ivory Coast could reach the second round.

"This, as I know, is that each of us is ready physically and in full awareness of what is expected from us," the Roma attacker told Ivory Coast Football Federation's website.

"That is to say, to pass the first round, but there are three games of football that are not easy. And we need to address each with determination."

Gervinho added: "It is an achievable goal."

Gervinho said it was crucial Ivory Coast made a good start with a positive result against Japan at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife on Saturday.

"In a competition, it is always important to win the first game," he said.

"It gives you confidence."