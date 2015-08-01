Gestede eager to make his mark at Villa

Rudy Gestede is determined to become a big fans' favourite at Aston Villa after sealing a move from Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

The Benin international joined Villa on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee after scoring 35 goals in 72 games for Championship side Rovers.

With Christian Benteke having joined Liverpool in a big-money deal, Villa boss Tim Sherwood was eager to some firepower to his new-look side.

And Gestede, 26, is ready to rise to the challenge ahead of Villa's opening game of the Premier League season at Bournemouth next weekend.

He told the club's official website: "Strikers in the past have been successful here at Villa and I hope to follow the same path.

"I know that number-nine style player has been very popular with fans of this club.

"Hopefully I will follow that lead and have a similar impact."

It was a busy day for Villa on Friday, as midfielder Jordan Veretout arrived from Nantes as Nathan Baker signed a new contract.