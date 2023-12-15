Get in! Classic Football Shirts Christmas jumpers are now available on Amazon - including my absolute favourite

The chilly Christmas climes usually call for retro football shirts to be stored away until the sun starts shining again, but that is no longer a problem thanks to Classic Football Shirts' latest collection of Christmas jumpers helping get fans into the festive spirit without sacrificing warmth.

Now available at Amazon, the brilliantly designed Christmas jumpers hark back to iconic kits - and I simply can't get enough of them.

From Eric Cantona's classic green and gold Manchester United strip to an eye-catching Real Betis 'La Navidad' emblazoned number, there are plenty of options available from Classic Football Shirts - 18, to be precise.

Obviously, they're selling like hotcakes as we approach Kris Kringle's big day - but no bother! They're still available, though don't expect them to stick around for long.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts) These Christmas jumpers are all available on Amazon (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts) (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts) (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts) (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts) (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts) (Image credit: Classic Football Shirts)

Amazon is currently saying that the jumpers are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day, too, which is a bonus, perfect for a last-minute present idea of simply something to look your finest in on your big day.

Me? I'll personally be rocking the River Plate-inspired design, replete with that celebrated red sash, holy for a crest and (more than) a few Santa heads dotted around to make it pop that little better.

But you may disagree - and that's fine! Tis the season of goodwill, merriment and donning a resplendent Christmas jumper inspired by the best football kits from years gone by. Merry Christmas!

Classic Football Shirts Santa #11 River Plate Christmas Jumper £39.95

The red sash. The Santa heads. The candy canes. Perfecto, as the Argentinians might say. I wouldn't know though, I don't speak Spanish. Anyway, Feliz Navidad.