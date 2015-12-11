Getafe 1 Real Sociedad 1: Agirretxe strikes again

Imanol Agirretxe struck his 12th La Liga goal of the season to earn Real Sociedad a 1-1 draw at Getafe on Friday.

The striker, fresh from Sunday's match-winning double against Eibar, tapped in a 67th-minute leveller after Pablo Sarabia's header had handed the hosts the advantage.

It was enough to keep Eusebio Sacristan's Sociedad one point above Getafe.

Fran Escriba's men had won just one of their previous seven matches in all competitions, but led when Sarabia nodded in Juan Rodriguez's cross at the near post early in the second half.

Getafe could not hold on, though, and when the visitors kept alive a free-kick that was launched into the box, the prolific Agirretxe pounced to roll home the loose ball from three yards.