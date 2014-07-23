Getafe agree Michel loan deal with Valencia

The attacking midfielder embarks on the third loan spell of his career having been limited to only 13 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season.

"Valencia have reached an agreement with Getafe for the loan transfer of footballer Michel until June 30, 2015, with option to extend another season," Valencia confirmed on their official website.

"The club wishes to thank Michel [for his] professionalism and behavior in his stay at Valencia."

Having made his Valencia debut in 2008, Michel has spent time with Deportivo La Coruna and Hercules, while permanently leaving the Mestalla for one season to play for Levante.

He returned to Valencia in May 2013 and featured regularly in their run to the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League, making six appearances.

Michel's departure comes on the same day central defender Jeremy Mathieu agreed a €20 million move to Barcelona.