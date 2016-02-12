Getafe v Atletico Madrid: Gabi urges Torres to kick on after landmark goal

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has challenged Fernando Torres to earn a new contract ahead of Sunday's trip to city neighbours Getafe in La Liga.

Torres registered his first goal since September in last weekend's 3-1 win over Eibar to reach 100 for the club and maintain Atleti's title hopes following their 2-1 defeat to champions and leaders Barcelona.

Atleti trail Barca by three points but sit one clear of Real Madrid in third and have an excellent recent record against Getafe.

Diego Simeone's team have won the last five Liga meetings between the sides, scoring 14 goals and conceding none in the process.

With Torres having ended his barren spell, Gabi urged the striker to prove his worth and avoid becoming a free agent at the end of the campaign.

"We still have three months for Fernando to be decisive and for him to help us achieve our objectives. The club will help decide what is best," he told Radio Marca this week.

"If Fernando is at his best over the next three months then I imagine Atletico Madrid will want to renew his contract."

Atleti are set to welcome defender Diego Godin back from injury while Juanfran and Filipe Luis return from suspension, although Thomas Partey is doubtful due to a thigh strain.

Getafe will not only seek to amend their poor run against Atletico this weekend but also a run of three successive defeats in La Liga.

Losses to Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Malaga precede the visit of Simeone's title hopefuls, with Getafe coach Fran Escriba yet to win a league game as a manager against Atletico.

And striker Stefan Scepovic is aware of the tough task that awaits them.

"It is a very difficult game, but we are preparing for it like any other," he told reporters.

"We know that we have to leave everything on the pitch because we know how they play and that intensity is critical.

"We are aware that they are a team who are rarely beaten but we have to believe that we can do it."

Key Opta Stats:

- Simeone's Atletico have not conceded a goal in their three league games played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

- Getafe have lost just one of their last seven league games at Coliseum - the last one coming against Athletic in January (1-0).

- Getafe have gone nine Madrid derbies without a win in La Liga, while Simeone's side have gone 15 without defeat.

- Getafe's Vicente Guaita is the goalkeeper with the most saves made in La Liga this season