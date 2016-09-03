Ghana 1 Rwanda 1: Hosts held but maintain unbeaten record

Ghana drew 1-1 against Rwanda to complete qualification for the African Cup of Nations with an unbeaten record.

The 2015 finalists had already secured top spot in Group H with a game remaining, but a weakened side, who led through Samuel Tetteh's first international goal, were pegged back late on by Muhadjiri Hakizimana's fine free-kick.

Avram Grant opted to rest key men Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu, and his decision appeared to have paid off when full debutant Tetteh opened the scoring.

At the midway point of the first half, the Red Bull Salzburg winger cut inside from the left to squeeze a low shot into the far corner, celebrating by unveiling a t-shirt sending his wishes to injured captain Andre Ayew.

Though Ghana dominated for long spells, substitute set-piece specialist Hakizimana fired an equaliser with just six minutes of the match remaining.

Aston Villa forward Ayew was then called from the bench and struck the post in the final stages, but Grant's men had to settle for a point - their 14th of the campaign.