Ghana coach Appiah eager to avoid injuries

Appiah's men face South Korea at Sun Life Stadium in Miami as they finish their preparations for Ghana's tournament opener against the United States next Monday.

Ghana reached the World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010, but face a tough task if they are to replicate that feat in Brazil, having also been drawn in Group G alongside Germany and Portugal.

A number of teams have suffered high-profile injuries in the lead up to the competition, with group rivals Germany seeing Marco Reus ruled out due to an ankle problem suffered in last Friday's 6-1 win over Armenia.

And Appiah is keen to ensure that he has a full squad of players to choose from.

"We will put up a good team for everyone to enjoy the game (against South Korea)," said Appiah.

"We hope that we don't get any injuries, both sides, so that we all go to the World Cup with hundred per cent fit players.

"The Korea game is our last friendly and it's important that we look at our team how we play tactically, and the individual roles that we have given to the players, how they perform and lastly we try and make sure that we can get a result.

"At the end, it's about how we approach the whole team. Tactically, that's my main concern."