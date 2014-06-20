Ghana game will not be easy, insists Gotze

Joachim Low's men are in pole position to qualify from Group G following an emphatic 4-0 success over 10-man Portugal on Monday.

The three-time world champions now have the chance to all but ensure a place in the last 16 by taking three points on Saturday versus a Ghana side that lost their opening game 2-1 to United States.

A second straight victory for Germany would see Low's side qualify if Portugal drop points in their meeting with the USA on Sunday.

However, Gotze - who played a key role in the humbling of Portugal - is not expecting Ghana to lie down at Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza.

"It was important for us to take those three points (against Portugal), but that was all," Gotze told FIFA.com.

"Our performance shouldn't be overstated, as there were some things that simply went well for us. In some situations we were just lucky.

"It won't be easy given that Ghana now need three points no matter what. It'll be a very tough game, but we can be confident about it.

"We don't have many matches at this tournament, so we're trying to go into each one of them with a high level of concentration.

"In these conditions it's important to play rationally, stay focused and play football our way.

"It's really important that we cover every area of the pitch and always pick the right moment to move forward. Each of us knows what we have to do out there."