Ghana's Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
Ghana will be without Baba Rahman for the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations after the left-back suffered a bruised meniscus.
Baba Rahman's Africa Cup of Nations campaign is over due to the knee injury he sustained during Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Uganda.
Rahman twisted his knee and left the field on a stretcher after Andre Ayew scored a decisive first-half penalty during the Group D clash.
The 22-year-old left-back is on loan at Schalke from Chelsea this season and the Bundesliga club confirmed he had suffered a bruised meniscus.
Rahman has returned to Gelsenkirchen for further treatment.
Frank Acheampong replaced his stricken colleague versus Mali and the Anderlecht man is now well-placed to start Ghana's next AFCON game, when Avram Grant's men take on Mali on Saturday.
Initial diagnosis of 's injury shows a bruised meniscus. The man is returning to Gelsenkirchen for further examination. January 18, 2017
