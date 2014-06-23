Ghirardi rules out Parma stay as president

Ghirardi announced his intention to cut his ties with the Serie A club last month after they were denied a place in the UEFA Europa League due to an unpaid tax bill.

Parma failed with an appeal against the decision not to give them a UEFA license to play in European competition, prompting Ghirardi to put the club up for sale.

The 39-year-old businessman tendered his resignation as president and he will not have a change of heart.

“I have not recovered yet,” he told Sky Sport Italia. "It was a hard hit to take, but I have absolutely not changed my mind.

"This club needs a change, and I am not the right man to do that. My history with football is over.

"I have made my choices, and I will not go back. This club is for sale."