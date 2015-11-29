Ghoulam: Napoli-Inter not decisive in Scudetto race

Faouzi Ghoulam does not believe Napoli's meeting with Inter will play a decisive role in the Serie A title race.

Roberto Mancini's side sit top of Serie A, two points clear of the Naples club, who they travel to face on Monday.

However, the Algerian considers it too early for the fixture to be integral in determining the 2015-16 champions, though he expects jubilant scenes should Napoli claim the Scudetto.

"It's not a Scudetto decider because there are still many games to be played and we must try winning as many of them as possible to stay in the higher positions," Ghoulam told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"I'd like to ask our supporters to follow us and to be patient, because the game is going to be very tactical and Inter are strong at defending.

"It's going to be a really difficult game and we'll need their support.

"When we won the Supercoppa [in 2014] there was chaos. I can't imagine what it's going to be like should we win the Scudetto."

Only Inter have conceded fewer than Napoli's eight goals in Serie A this season, and the left-back praised the role of Maurizio Sarri in tightening up the defence.

"We've all known each other for years and this is a huge help. Sarri fixed the defensive phase and things really picked up," Ghoulam added.