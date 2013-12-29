Giaccherini not eyeing Juventus return

The Italy international departed the Turin giants for England in the close-season, and has made 19 appearances in Sunderland's stuttering season, scoring three times.

With Gustavo Poyet's side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and rumours that the 28-year-old has not settled on Wearside, some reports had linked him with a move back to Antonio Conte's Serie A champions.

But his representative, Furio Valcareggi, dismissed any notion of a return, claiming his client is more than happy with life in the north east of England.

"I read the news but, in all honesty, I haven't seen any evidence," he told calciomercato.com.

"First of all, I don't understand how he would be a target for Juventus, who are out of the Champions League.

"Secondly, contrary to what I keep hearing, the player is having a great time at Sunderland, and his family are very happy in England.

"Most importantly, the English club do not want to lose the player.

"I've also spoken with Giaccherini's family and no one is aware of any interest from Juventus."

Giaccherini made 52 appearances in a two-year stint with Juventus prior to his Sunderland move, netting six goals.