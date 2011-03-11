Gibson reiterates desire to stay at Old Trafford

The 23-year-old has been with the Red Devils since 2004 where he has since worked his way through the academy and into the first team squad.

However, Gibson still remains on the fringes of the first team and has only made 18 appearances this season, chipping in with one goal and three assists.

Among those to advocate a move away from Old Trafford is Republic of Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni.

The Italian is adamant that more consistent time on the pitch would significantly improve the midfielder's career prospects, a view Gibson does not necessarily agree with.

“I want to stay at Manchester United," Gibson told Sport.co.uk.

“I can see where Trapattoni’s coming from. If I’m playing every week he’s going to get the best out of me when I play for Ireland, but at the moment I’ve got no ideas of moving anywhere else.”

Gibson has never doubted he would break into the first team squad and now intends on cementing himself as a regular starter at Manchester United.

“I was always confident I could break into the team. I ended up doing that and I was lucky because not many players do break in," he said.

"But I’ve got a long way to go yet to establish myself so I’m going to keep my head down and keep working hard.”

Gibson has started United’s last two FA Cup ties and will hope to continue this run against Arsenal in the sixth round this Saturday.

By Killian Woods