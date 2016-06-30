Giggs can be a manager in his own right, insists Round

Ryan Giggs' coaching career could benefit from a fresh start at a new club, according to former Manchester United assistant manager Steve Round.

Giggs was part of the backroom staff under previous managers David Moyes and Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, but his future remains unclear since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

The Welshman has been with Manchester United since the age of 14, winning 34 trophies during a glittering playing career before moving into coaching.

Round - who was Moyes' right-hand man during the Scotsman's stint in charge - feels the time could be right for Giggs to take on a fresh challenge.

"I initially thought it was bad news. Ryan understands Manchester United's DNA. He knows everything about the club," Round told Sky Sports.

"When I was at Old Trafford, you could feel that DNA, you could understand what the club was all about.

"You understood how the club wanted to play, their philosophy and the integrity. Ryan is a big part of that, so yes, it could be detrimental in the short term.

"But from Ryan's perspective, he wasn't going to get the United job, they have gone for a world-class coach in Jose Mourinho.

"It's now his opportunity to step out from Manchester United and go and be a manager in his own right.

"If he can be a success, and I really hope he can, who's to say in five or six years' time he can't come back to Manchester United as an experienced manager who can take them forward post Jose?"