Giggs keen to carry on playing

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson welcomed the "good news" that the player, who has spent his entire senior career at the club and who last week made his 600th league appearance, wanted to carry on and said he could even have two more years left.

"I am quite happy still playing at the moment," Giggs told the club's television channel MUTV.

"I am really happy and enjoying my football as much as ever. I said if I was still enjoying myself and still getting picked I would carry on. We will sit down and talk but I am really looking forward to playing next year."

He has not signed a deal yet but expected it to be a formality as in recent years.

"(The talks) will follow the pattern of the last three or four years. The talks have been done and dusted very quickly. I don't know when it will be sorted out. We have been quite relaxed about it over the years."

Ferguson last week described Giggs as "an incredible human being" because the Welshman could still turn in lively performances in key games almost 20 years since he made his United league debut.

While no longer a regular starter, Giggs is still called on in important games and two weeks ago scored a penalty that proved the winner in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

"I spoke to Ryan a few days ago. He's happy, he wants another year. It's good news," Ferguson told MUTV.

"You see his fitness and what can you say? He's incredible. He can give another year, who knows maybe another two years, his fitness is so good."

Giggs is the most decorated player in English football, having won 11 league titles, four FA Cups and two Champions League titles and has played 856 senior games for United, more than any other player.