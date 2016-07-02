Giggs: The numbers behind a Manchester United legend
What made Ryan Giggs a Manchester United legend? We take a look at the numbers behind his 29 years at the club.
Ryan Giggs' 29-year association with Manchester United came to an end on Saturday as he left Old Trafford to pursue a career in management.
It is difficult to imagine Giggs away from United - the two are intrinsically linked having shared the most successful period in the club's history under Alex Ferguson, and the former Wales international was key to that golden era.
With help of Opta, we take a look at the statistics that helped cement Giggs' legendary status in the red half of Manchester.
LOYAL SERVANT
Giggs' near three-decade association with United demonstrates his loyalty to the club and the Welshman stands alone when it comes to Premier League appearances. Only Gareth Barry poses a real threat to Giggs' current mark and the former winger is the only man in the top five to achieve all of his appearances with the same club.
632 - Ryan Giggs
609 - Frank Lampard
595 - Gareth Barry
572 - David James
535 - Gary Speed
CREATIVE KING
The likes of Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney all needed support as they led the line for United, and there was nobody better than Giggs for whipping in the perfect cross or sliding in a cutting throughball. He sits head and shoulders above nearest challenger Frank Lampard when it comes to Premier League assists.
162 - Ryan Giggs
102 - Frank Lampard
96 - Wayne Rooney
95 - Cesc Fabregas
94 - Dennis Bergkamp
EUROPEAN GIANT
Giggs may never have made it to a major tournament with Wales - his 64 caps falling well short of what the country's fans would like to have seen from one of their greatest talents - but his exploits in European competition ensured his abilities were recognised beyond the British Isles. He ranks among the top five for Champions League appearances.
156 - Iker Casillas
151 - Xavi
142 - Raul
141 - Ryan Giggs
127 - Cristiano Ronaldo
MAN FOR THE BIG OCCASION
It may come as no surprise that the club against whom Giggs played most Premier League matches was United's fierce rivals Liverpool.
38 - Liverpool
36 - Arsenal
36 - Tottenham
34 - Aston Villa
31 - Chelsea
31 - Newcastle United
SPURS SLAYER
Giggs scored 114 league goals during his career and it was Tottenham who were on the receiving end most often.
10 - Tottenham
7 - Everton
7 - Middlesbrough
7 - Southampton
5 - Newcastle United
THE TROPHY CABINET
13 - Premier League
2 - Champions League
4 - FA Cup
4 - League Cup
9 - Community Shield
1 - Club World Cup
1 - Super Cup
1 - Intercontinental Cup
