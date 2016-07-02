Giggs: The numbers behind a Manchester United legend

Ryan Giggs' 29-year association with Manchester United came to an end on Saturday as he left Old Trafford to pursue a career in management.

It is difficult to imagine Giggs away from United - the two are intrinsically linked having shared the most successful period in the club's history under Alex Ferguson, and the former Wales international was key to that golden era.

With help of Opta, we take a look at the statistics that helped cement Giggs' legendary status in the red half of Manchester.

LOYAL SERVANT

Giggs' near three-decade association with United demonstrates his loyalty to the club and the Welshman stands alone when it comes to Premier League appearances. Only Gareth Barry poses a real threat to Giggs' current mark and the former winger is the only man in the top five to achieve all of his appearances with the same club.

632 - Ryan Giggs

609 - Frank Lampard

595 - Gareth Barry

572 - David James

535 - Gary Speed

CREATIVE KING

The likes of Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney all needed support as they led the line for United, and there was nobody better than Giggs for whipping in the perfect cross or sliding in a cutting throughball. He sits head and shoulders above nearest challenger Frank Lampard when it comes to Premier League assists.

162 - Ryan Giggs

102 - Frank Lampard

96 - Wayne Rooney

95 - Cesc Fabregas

94 - Dennis Bergkamp

EUROPEAN GIANT

Giggs may never have made it to a major tournament with Wales - his 64 caps falling well short of what the country's fans would like to have seen from one of their greatest talents - but his exploits in European competition ensured his abilities were recognised beyond the British Isles. He ranks among the top five for Champions League appearances.

156 - Iker Casillas

151 - Xavi

142 - Raul

141 - Ryan Giggs

127 - Cristiano Ronaldo

MAN FOR THE BIG OCCASION

It may come as no surprise that the club against whom Giggs played most Premier League matches was United's fierce rivals Liverpool.

38 - Liverpool

36 - Arsenal

36 - Tottenham

34 - Aston Villa

31 - Chelsea

31 - Newcastle United

SPURS SLAYER

Giggs scored 114 league goals during his career and it was Tottenham who were on the receiving end most often.

10 - Tottenham

7 - Everton

7 - Middlesbrough

7 - Southampton

5 - Newcastle United

THE TROPHY CABINET

13 - Premier League

2 - Champions League

4 - FA Cup

4 - League Cup

9 - Community Shield

1 - Club World Cup

1 - Super Cup

1 - Intercontinental Cup

