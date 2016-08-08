Giggs wants to manage but dismisses Wales link

Former Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs reiterated his desire to manage, though he played down the possibility of doing so as Wales boss.

Giggs has reportedly emerged as a target for the Football Association of Wales (FAW) should manager Chris Coleman depart for newly-promoted Premier League outfit Hull City.

The 42-year-old Giggs left Old Trafford at the end of last season following Jose Mourinho's appointment, having worked under ex-United managers David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

And Welshman Giggs once again voiced his ambition to move into management, saying: "Ultimately I want to be a coach, I want to be a manager. I want to have my own team.

"And of course I've got my own ideas, I've got my own thoughts on how the game should be played but I'm in no rush.

"I've had a tremendous education. I had a great two years working under Louis [van Gaal] - a fantastic experience for me as a young coach to see someone like that up close first hand - seeing how he works.

"I'm enjoying life at the moment, how long that will last I don't know if I miss it. I don't miss it at the moment but ultimately I want to get back in the game as a manager."

Pressed on the Wales job and asked if he was interested in leading his native country, Giggs added: "No. Chris Coleman is doing a fantastic job."

Coleman guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France last month.