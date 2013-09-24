Gignac ruled out of Saint-Etienne clash

Elie Baup's men could move top of Ligue 1 with a win - provided results go their way above them and there is a sufficent swing in goal difference - while St-Etienne can do the same.

But the hosts will be without three-goal forward Gignac at the Stade Velodrome after he sustained a bruised toe.

Baup has, however, named Dimitri Payet in his squad after the winger missed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bastia, while the coach revealed that Saber Khalifa or Jordan Ayew could be in line to replace Gignac.

"Khalifa made ​​a good start in the Bastia game," he told the club's official website.

"He has already been left and right but he can also play in the centre. Playing Jordan Ayew in Corsica was (also) interesting."

Gignac and Payet have scored six of Marseille's eight goals in the league this season, with Baup's side finding the net just twice in the last three games.

But Baup believes the goals will soon return, even without Gignac.

"There will always be four offensive players, or even five," he continued.

"We must keep this idea and this will lead to goals. Do not panic and do not change the project."