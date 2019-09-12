Gilmour signs new four-year deal with Chelsea

Midfielder Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old Scot made his Premier League debut for the Blues in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United before the international break.

“It’s really exciting for me and my family to sign this four-year deal with the club,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

Gilmour added praise for manager Frank Lampard, adding: “Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there’s a high standard to everything we do.

“There are exciting times ahead and hopefully I can work hard to get more opportunities as well.”