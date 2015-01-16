Ginola to crowdfund FIFA president campaign

Former France international David Ginola has unveiled ambitious plans to run for FIFA president by launching a crowdfunding scheme to help raise the necessary £2.3m needed for him to stand for election.

Ginola wants to replace Sepp Blatter after criticising the current regime, but in order to do so he has pleaded with football fans to back his bid with financial donations.

"I'm standing because I love football," said Ginola in a promotional video on his official website.

"Whether you are on the pitch or on the terraces, we all know that the FIFA system isn't working. The games needs to change.

"But I can't change it on my own. I need you to stand up and change it with me. I need you in my team.

"By joining Team Ginola you're saying yes to a FIFA built on democracy, transparency and equality.

"You're saying yes to a FIFA that cares about one thing – football.

"To reach this goal we need the backing of five FA bodies, which would get me into the election. But we need you to pledge your support.

"We're asking you to donate as much as you can and we’ll hit our target in no time because together we can do this."

Ginola hung up his boots in 2002 following a career that started at Toulon and included spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton.

Since retiring, the former PFA Player of the Year has tried his hand at acting and also produces his own award-winning wine.